Konami Announces Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Game for Nintendo Switch, PC

Konami revealed on Sunday the company will release the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary.

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG's YouTube channel ©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI © Konami Digital Entertainment

The game will collect several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games including Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist ), and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2 . Konami will announce other titles in the collection at a later date.

Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki in Japan for the Game Boy Color in 2001 and the game never saw an English release. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2 was modified and later released in North America under the title Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel for the Game Boy Advance.

Konami Digital Entertainment recently announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation . The studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles " anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.