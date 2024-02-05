News
Konami Announces Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Game for Nintendo Switch, PC
posted on by Anita Tai
Konami revealed on Sunday the company will release the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary.
The game will collect several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games including Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki (Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist), and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2. Konami will announce other titles in the collection at a later date.
Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki in Japan for the Game Boy Color in 2001 and the game never saw an English release. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2 was modified and later released in North America under the title Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel for the Game Boy Advance.
Konami Digital Entertainment recently announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation. The studio debuted its first animation, the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles" anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.