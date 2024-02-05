New Starmyu Musical Series Debuts in 2025

The official website for the STARMYU stage musicals revealed on Sunday that STARMYU Spinoff Team Hiragi Tandoku Kōen (Caribbean Groove) , the franchise 's 2018 musical, will have a rerun in October 2024, while Shin Musical STARMYU -2nd Season- , the new series of musicals planned for the franchise , will debut in 2025.

Image via Starmyu musical's Twitter account © 新ミュージカル「スタミュ」製作委員会

Kōtarō Yoshitani is directing STARMYU Spinoff Team Hiragi Tandoku Kōen (Caribbean Groove) (visual seen above), with a script by Yasaka Harada. Tadako is directing the choreography.

The cast includes Issei Makita as Rui Tatsumi/Chris, Ryōsuke Ogura as Eigo Sawatari/Albert, Taiga Nakamoto as Seishiro Inumine/Giovanni, Yūsei Fujioka as Izumi Toraishi/Tierra, and Seiji Shinya as Akira Ugawa/Henri.

© ひなた凛／スタミュ製作委員会

STARMYU

Ayana Academy: home of musical dreams and insane competition. New student Yuta Hoshitani dreams of being in show business, but to get there he'll have to gain acceptance from the Kao Kai (Cherry Blossom Flower Association), Ayana Academy's three highest ranking students. For Yuta and his friends to get into the music department, they'll have to get into the Star Frame class, which is taught by the Kao Kai members. Though the newcomers are struggling, they catch the interest of one of the Kao Kai members, which just might send them on the starlit journey they've been dreaming of!

The first 12-episodetelevision anime series premiered in Japan in October 2015. streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story.

The anime project also includes a two-part original video anime ( OVA ) project. The first OVA , which serves as episode 13 of the anime, shipped in July 2016. The second OVA , which serves as episode 14 of the anime, shipped in September 2016.

The anime's second 12-episode season premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The franchise received a new OVA in October 2018, as well as a third season of the television anime in 2019.

The anime's first stage musical adapted the anime's first season, and ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2017. A spin-off show about Team Hiiragi ran in April 2018. A sequel show, titled Musical STARMYU Second Season , ran in July of that year. The franchise received four more shows titled Musical STARMYU Spin-Off 'Shuffle Review' , Musical STARMYU Spinoff Team Hiiragi Solo Performance 'Caribbean Groove' , Musical STARMYU Third Season , and Musical STARMYU Spinoff Team Yuzuriha and Team Ren Solo Performances 'Storytellers' .