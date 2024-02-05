Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novels' New Arc to End in 3rd Volume

New arc launched in December 2022

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Gin Satō-shi to Kogane no Chikai

is listing the third volume for the new arc ofand'slight novel series, titled(Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Silver Sugar Master and the Golden Vow), as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 1.

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the new arc's first volume (image right) titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Gin Satō-shi to Shinku no Yoake (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Silver Sugar Master and the Deep Crimson Dawn) in December 2022. The second volume titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Gin Satō-shi to Shikon no Rakuen (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Silver Sugar Master and the Bluish Purple Paradise) published on August 1.

In the new arc's story, Anne runs a small sugar confectionery shop in the forest, living a contented life with the fairies Challe and Mythril, when she is suddenly asked to be a negotiator for the sugar apple harvest. Anne also receives a mysterious letter supposedly for her dead mother, from her father who is supposedly dead saying, "I want to see you. Please accept the negotiation." Anne tries to find out the truth.

Mikawa and aki launched the original Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series in April 2010, and ended it in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series released a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes, which shipped in December 2022, February 2023, and March 2023. Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and YozoranoUdon's manga adaptation.

Alto Yukimura published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014.

YozoranoUdon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release, and also releases the manga in print.

The novel series' anime adaptation premiered in January 2023, and the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) premiered in July 2023.

