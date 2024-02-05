Usamaru Furuya Launches New Manga Mini-Series on February 20

This year's fourth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine announced on Monday that Usamaru Furuya will launch a new manga mini-series titled Oshi ga Shinda Asa (The Morning my Favorite Died) in the magazine's next issue on February 20.

Image via Big Comic Original's website © Shogakukan

The mini-series centers on a woman, who, at the age of 23, promised to support her favorite stage actor until death, even if it means using her own money. It has been 50 years since her favorite actor died. Now in her old age, living at a retirement home, and surrounded by her favorite actor's merchandise that she kept, an unexpected trouble occurs.

Furuya ended the first part of his Lunatic Circus manga in September 2022. Furuya launched the manga in August 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2022.

Furuya launched the Amane Gymnasium manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2017, and ended it in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.