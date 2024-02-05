Yen Audio to Release Audiobook Adaptation of your name. Novel

Audiobook slated for July 2024 release

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yen Audio, Yen Press ' imprint for audiobooks, announced on Monday that it will release an audiobook adaptation of Makoto Shinkai 's your name. film and novel in July 2024. The novel will serve as the basis for the audiobook. The voice cast will be announced at a later date.

Shinkai wrote a novel version of the film in June 2016 prior to the film's release that August. Yen Press released Makoto Shinkai 's novelization of the original film in May 2017, and also released Ranmaru Kotone 's three-volume manga adaptation of the film in 2017-2018.

The company describes the story:

Mitsuha, a high school girl living in a small town in the mountains, has a dream that she's a boy living in Tokyo. Taki, a high school boy in Tokyo, dreams he's a girl living in a quaint little mountain town. Sharing bodies, relationships, and lives, the two become inextricably linked—but are any connections truly inseverable in the grand tapestry of fate? Written by director Makoto Shinkai during the production of the film by the same title, your name. is in turns funny, heartwarming, and heart-wrenching as it follows the struggles of two young people determined to hold on to each other.

The original film opened in Japan in August 2016, and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the third highest-grossing Japanese film, and the third highest-grossing anime film.

The film opened in 92 countries and territories, and earned box-office achievements in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan, in addition to Japan. Funimation Films screened the film in North America.

A live-action Hollywood adaptation of the anime film is in the works. Carlos López Estrada ( Raya and the Last Dragon, Blindspotting, Summertime ) is set to rewrite and direct.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.