Mohiro Kitoh Draws Final Chapter of no-boulder Manga

Bouldering manga launched in 2021

Manga artist Mohiro Kitoh ( Bokurano ) revealed that he has started drawing the final episode of his no-boulder manga, and teased a photo of his drawing on Sunday. Kitoh did not reveal details of when the manga's final chapter will be published.

Image via Shinchosha's website © Mohiro Kitoh, Shinchosha

Kitoh launched the manga on thewebsite in July 2021.published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume's release is on March 8.

The manga's story follows a 23-year-old office worker named Tōko Morishita who enjoys bouldering every other day, challenging herself and slowly growing while climbing.

Kitoh's Bokurano manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine from 2004 to 2009. Viz Media published all 11 volumes under its Signature Ikki line as Bokurano: Ours . The Bokurano manga inspired GONZO 's 2007 television anime series by the same name.

Dark Horse Comics also published part of Kitoh's Shadow Star ( Narutaru ) manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Shadow Star Narutaru in 2003.

Kitoh and Minoru Kaede launched the Yorishiro Trunk manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website in February 2020. The manga ended in the third volume in September 2021.

Kitoh and Tōma launched the Nōryoku: Shujinkō Hosei (Superpower: Protagonist Revision) manga in November 2019, and ended it in January 2021.

