Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach 139.36 Million Worldwide

Super Mario Bros. Wonder reaches 11.96 million units sold

Image via Nintendo's website © Nintendo

Nintendo announced its results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year on Tuesday, revealing that its Switch console has sold 139.36 million units as of December 31. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles.

Nintendo sold 6.9 million units from October 1-December 31. Sales of the console were down 7.8% compared to the first through third quarters of last year, selling 13.74 million units in the April 1 to December 31 timeframe.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of December 31 includes:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 60.58 million copies

: 60.58 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 44.79 million copies

: 44.79 million copies Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 33.67 million copies

: 33.67 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 31.61 million copies

: 31.61 million copies Super Mario Odyssey : 27.65 million copies

: 27.65 million copies Pokémon Sword/ Pokémon Shield : 26.17 million copies

: 26.17 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/ Pokémon Violet : 24.36 million copies

: 24.36 million copies Super Mario Party : 20.34 million copies

: 20.34 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 20.28 million copies

: 20.28 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 17.20 million copies

The new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for Switch, which launched on October 20, has sold over 11.96 million units.

Nintendo said that its overall sales for the first three quarters reached 1,394.7 billion yen (about US$9.5 million), with sales outside Japan taking up 78.7% of that total.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022 (behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).

Update: Fixed numbers on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks, WANNFH.

Source: Nintendo (link 2) via Gematsu