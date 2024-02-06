×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Toei Animation, Sonic the Hedgehog Designer Naoto Oshima Announce Hypergalactic CG Animated Film

posted on by Alex Mateo
David N. Weiss directs film starring Adam Devine, Elsie Fisher, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson

Toei Animation announced on Tuesday a new CGI animated film by original Sonic the Hedgehog character designer Naoto Oshima titled Hypergalactic. Oshima is co-creating the story and characters with Joseph Chou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). David N. Weiss (Shrek 2) is directing the film.

hypergalactic
Image via Deadline
© Toei Animation

The cast includes Adam Devine, Elsie Fisher, J.K. Simmons, and Sam Richardson.

The story follows an adventurous teenage girl, played by Fisher, and her baby brother in the not-so-distant future. They liberate the forgotten protector of Earth, Ohkan (played byDevine), with the hope that he can reunite them with their missing parents. The trio discover the meaning of family on their journey.

Toei Animation's Yoshi Ikezawa is producing the film. Kōzō Morishita, Katsuhiro Takagi and Tim Kwok are the executive producers. Charades is distributing the film worldwide. It will launch sales at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin in February along with Iwashina Corporation's founder Kevin Iwashina, who is an advisor to Toei Animation.

Source: Deadline (Melanie Goodfellow)

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives