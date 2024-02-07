AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal List Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out/Knapsack Kid Films for U.S. Release in March

©2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

Seishun Buta Yarō

Rascal Does Not Dream

Cinemark

Theaters,, Regal, and movie ticketing service Fandango are listing a double feature screening forand, the two films in the sequel anime project for the) light novel series, for release in U.S. theaters on March 24.lists two dates: March 24 for the films in Japanese with English subtitles and March 25 for screenings with an English

ANN has reached out to Aniplex of America for comment.

The project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise . Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of the two films, opened in Japan on December 1, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 164,594,554 yen (about US$1.11 million) in its first three days. The first film Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

The film is the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui returned to direct the film at CloverWorks , and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

Thanks to JGZinv for the news tip.

Sources: Cinemark (link 2), Fandango, AMC Theaters, Regal





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.