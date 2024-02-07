×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal List Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out/Knapsack Kid Films for U.S. Release in March

posted on by Alex Mateo
Cinemark lists double feature with sub for March 24, dub for March 25

ransel_mposb0_fix_ol
©2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project
AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal, and movie ticketing service Fandango are listing a double feature screening for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, the two films in the sequel anime project for the Seishun Buta Yarō (Rascal Does Not Dream) light novel series, for release in U.S. theaters on March 24. Cinemark lists two dates: March 24 for the films in Japanese with English subtitles and March 25 for screenings with an English dub.

ANN has reached out to Aniplex of America for comment.

The project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, the second of the two films, opened in Japan on December 1, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 164,594,554 yen (about US$1.11 million) in its first three days. The first film Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

The film is the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui returned to direct the film at CloverWorks, and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

Thanks to JGZinv for the news tip.

Sources: Cinemark (link 2), Fandango, AMC Theaters, Regal


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum (9 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives