Nintendo Switch Is Now Japan's Top-Selling Game System Ever

Switch sold 33.34 million units in Japan, beating DS' 32.99 million units

Image via Nintendo's website © Nintendo

revealed the domestic sales figures forSwitch in its third quarter financial results of its current fiscal year on Tuesday. The Switch console has sold 33.34 million units in Japan, surpassing the 32.99 million units sold by theDS, making Switch the all-time top-selling game system (home or portable) in Japan.Switch also recorded the largest number of annual players, which has reached 122 million.

In terms of sales, the regular model's sales has decreased by 34.9%, the OLED model increased sales by 6.2%, and the Nintendo Switch Lite also increased by 9.1%.

Nintendo also reported that machinery business sales increased by 4.7%, and mobile/IP-related revenue increased by 93.4% from the previous year to 75.2 billion yen (about US$507 million) due to movie-related sales and an increase in royalty income.

The Nintendo Switch console has sold 139.36 million units worldwide, including the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles, as of December 31.

Sources: Nintendo, Game Watch via Hachima Kiko