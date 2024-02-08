Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise's Live-Action Knuckles Spinoff Series' Trailer Reveals April 26 Premiere

6-episode show streams in additional territories on April 27, Japan later this year

Paramount began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the live-action Knuckles spinoff series in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise . The video reveals that the show will premiere on April 26 on Paramount+ , and it will have six episodes:

The series will stream on April 27 in additional territories on Paramount+ , and it will then premiere in Japan later in the year.

The series was originally scheduled for 2023.

The show centers on the character Knuckles , with Idris Elba reprising the role. Edi Patterson , Julian Barratt , Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor are part of the cast. Rory McCann has a guest-starring role. Adam Pally reprises his role as Wade Whipple from the films, and Tika Sumpter also returns as Maddie in a guest-starring role. The series has also cast Cary Elwes , Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

The series takes place between the second and third live-action films. In the series, Knuckles trains Wade as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The films' staff is returning for the series. The films' director Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the first episode. Ged Wright , Brandon Trost , Jorma Taccone , and Carol Banker are also directing. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , John Whittington , Toru Nakahara , and Elba are credited as executive producers. Whittington is also serving as head writer, along with writers Brian Schacter and James Madejski .

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action film is slated for release on December 20.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.