'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Staff, Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga unveiled a new visual and the anime's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals more staff for the anime, and also previews the anime's opening theme song "Kimi Iro no Kiseki" (Your Color's Miracle) by Yui Ogura .

The new staff members include:

The SoundOrion group performs the anime's ending theme song "Sunny Canvas."

The anime will premiere in April 2024.

The anime stars:

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2023. Yen Press published the fourth volume in December 2023.