Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships Delayed to April 13-14

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it will host its "Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024" tournament and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournament on April 13 and April 14 in Japan. The company will announce livestream details on its Twitter account.

Nintendo delayed the " Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals" tournament and canceled the " Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo" event due to threats that had been made targeting the company's employees, as well as threats toward the tournament staff and spectators.

The " Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals" event was scheduled to take place on December 16-17 at the Ota City General Gymnasium. The " Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo" event was scheduled for January 20-21 and would have hosted the " Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024" tournament, as well as the " Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage" and " Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournaments. All three tournaments were postponed.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022.