Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships Delayed to April 13-14

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Nintendo previously canceled Japan events due to threats

Nintendo of America announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will host its "Splatoon World Championship 2024" tournament and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournament on April 13 and April 14 in Japan. The company will announce livestream details on its Twitter account.

Nintendo delayed the "Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals" tournament and canceled the "Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo" event due to threats that had been made targeting the company's employees, as well as threats toward the tournament staff and spectators.

The "Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals" event was scheduled to take place on December 16-17 at the Ota City General Gymnasium. The "Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo" event was scheduled for January 20-21 and would have hosted the "Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024" tournament, as well as the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournaments. All three tournaments were postponed.

Splatoon 3, the latest entry in Nintendo's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022.

Source: Nintendo of America's Twitter account

