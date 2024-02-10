Voice Actor Sean Letourneau Starts GoFundMe Campaign After Cancer Diagnosis

Dub voice actor revealed testicular cancer diagnosis on Wednesday

Voice actor Sean Letourneau (24) started a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday to help pay for medical bills. Letourneau was diagnosed earlier this year with testicular cancer.

Letourneau wrote that the "ultrasounds, specialist visits, CT scans, surgery fees, and general toll of the entire event has left me financially devastated and overwhelmed." He added he had surgery to remove his left testicle, and is waiting "to hear back on the results of my follow-up CT scan to see if the cancer has spread."

As of press time the campaign has raised US$11,295 of a US$8,000 goal.

Letourneau voiced Set in Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts , Kazuhiro Maezono in MF Ghost , and Cyrus Rivermoore in Reign of the Seven Spellblades . He has also voiced roles in The Great Cleric , I'm in Love with the Villainess , My Hero Academia , Rent-A-Girlfriend , One Piece , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- , and more.

Source: GoFundMe