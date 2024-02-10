Yoko Shimomura Honored With Game Developers Choice's Lifetime Achievement Award

Shimomura has composed for Kingdom Hearts, Street Fighters franchises, more

The organizers of the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) revealed on Friday that composerwill receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shimomura began her career at CAPCOM in 1988, and she is perhaps best known in the West for composing the score for the Kingdom Hearts series, and she has also contributed to a number of other games including Final Fantasy XV, Xenoblade Chronicles, Legend of Mana, Street Fighter II, Super Mario RPG, Parasite Eve , and Radiant Historia . She also composed music for the Hi Score Girl , Dan Doh!! , Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal , and Best Student Council television anime as well as the Napping Princess anime film.

The 24th annual GDCA awards ceremony will take place during the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 20.



