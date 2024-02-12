Blue Spring Ride Creator Io Sakisaka Launches New Series

The March issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that Blue Spring Ride creator Io Sakisaka will launch a new series in the magazine in summer.

Blue Spring Ride

Sakisaka's 13-volumemanga (pictured right) inspired a television anime series, an original anime DVD , and a live-action film in 2014. streamed the television anime as it aired, andreleased it on home video.is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a new live-action series, which premiered on September 22, and a second season already planned.

Sakisaka ended the Sakura, Saku! (The Cherry Blossoms Bloom) manga in September 2023. Sakisaka launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in February 2021. Viz Media licensed the manga in English.

Sakisaka launched the Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga inspired an anime film that opened in September 2020 after a delay from its original May 2020 opening. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in August 2020.

Sakisaka serialized her "traditional school romance" manga Strobe Edge in Bessatsu Margaret from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media published the 10-volume series in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015.