News
Momoko Kōda's My Special One Manga Resumes in Summer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to author's poor health
The March issue of Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that Momoko Kōda's My Special One (Kimi ga Tokubetsu) manga will resume serialization this summer.
Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.
The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health.
Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume in English on February 6, and will release the sixth volume on May 7. Viz Media describes the manga's story:
A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!
After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!
Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.
Source: Bessatsu Margaret March issue