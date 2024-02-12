Momoko Kōda's My Special One Manga Resumes in Summer

Manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to author's poor health

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will resume serialization this summer.

The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health.

Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume in English on February 6, and will release the sixth volume on May 7. Viz Media describes the manga's story:

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart! After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.

