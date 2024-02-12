The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Author Piero Karasu Launches New Light Novel

Seijо̄-sensei no Mahо̄ wa Sunderu! listed for February 20 release

Image via Fantasia Bunko © Piero Karasu, Fantasia Bunko

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess

Seijо̄-sensei no Mahо̄ wa Sunderu!

The Saint Teacher's Witchcraft is Progressive!

's website is listing the first volume of a new light novel byauthortitled) for release on February 20.

The novel follows a powerful saint Tia as she becomes a teacher to three saint candidates after being banished from the royal capital due to accusations of heresy.

Piero Karasu began serializing The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the seventh novel volume in July 2023, and it will publish the eighth volume on February 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on December 27.

Yen Press licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation. Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. The company published the fifth novel volume on August 22 and will publish the sixth novel volume on March 19 and the seventh on July 23, respectively. It published the manga's fourth volume in June 2023 and will publish the fifth on March 19. The light novel ranked #10 on BookWalker 's top selling titles for 2023.

The television anime adaptation of the novel premiered in Japan in January 2023.