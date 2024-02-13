Junji Ito's Tomie Gets New One-Shot Manga

Image via Amazon Japan © Junji Ito, Asahi Shimbun Publications

This year's March issue of Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki+ magazine announced on Tuesday that it will publish a new one-shot from Junji Ito 's Tomie manga series titled " Tomie : Control" in the magazine's next issue on April 12.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the manga's story:

Tomie the complete classic horror series is now available in this single deluxe volume featuring art and story by Junji Ito . Murdered again and again, one girl always comes back for more... Tomie Kawakami is a femme fatale with long black hair and a beauty mark just under her left eye. She can seduce nearly any man, and drive them to murder as well, even though the victim is often Tomie herself. While one lover seeks to keep her for himself, another grows terrified of the immortal succubus. But soon they realize no matter how many times they kill her, the world will never be free of Tomie.

The manga has already inspired eight live-action films. ComicsOne published the two-volume series in English in 2005, and Viz Media published the manga in an omnibus volume in 2016.

A live-action television series adaptation for streaming service Quibi starring Adeline Rudolph ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as the title character was announced in 2019.