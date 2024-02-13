News
Shibuya City Tourism Association's Mascot SHIBUYA♡HACHI Gets TV Anime in April
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime to commemorate loyal dog Hachiko's 100th birth anniversary
A website opened on Tuesday to announce that Shibuya City Tourism Association's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) will get an anime adaptation with the same title. The anime will premiere in April on the TV Tokyo channel.
The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.
In the anime, HACHI has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. HACHI begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.
Sources: SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime's website, Comic Natalie