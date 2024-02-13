Shibuya City Tourism Association's Mascot SHIBUYA♡HACHI Gets TV Anime in April

A website opened on Tuesday to announce that Shibuya City Tourism Association 's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) will get an anime adaptation with the same title. The anime will premiere in April on the TV Tokyo channel.

Image via Comic Natalie © SHIBUYA♡HACHIアニメ製作委員会

The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.

In the anime, HACHI has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. HACHI begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.