Shigekatsu Ihara Launches New Duel Masters Manga on February 28

Manga author Shigekatsu Ihara revealed on their X/Twitter account that they will launch a new manga titled Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie — a worldview manga of Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters manga — on Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 28.

Yō Kanebayashi launched the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, as part of the Duel Masters LOST project, on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1.

The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win : Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.

Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.