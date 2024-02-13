×
Shigekatsu Ihara Launches New Duel Masters Manga on February 28

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ihara to launch Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie worldview manga

Manga author Shigekatsu Ihara revealed on their X/Twitter account that they will launch a new manga titled Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie — a worldview manga of Shigenobu Matsumoto's Duel Masters manga — on Shogakukan's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 28.

Yō Kanebayashi launched the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, as part of the Duel Masters LOST project, on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1.

The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win: Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.

Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Source: Shigekatsu Ihara's X/Twitter account

