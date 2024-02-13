News
Shigekatsu Ihara Launches New Duel Masters Manga on February 28
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga author Shigekatsu Ihara revealed on their X/Twitter account that they will launch a new manga titled Story of Duel Masters Code Bestie — a worldview manga of Shigenobu Matsumoto's Duel Masters manga — on Shogakukan's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 28.
つー訳で今月末から週刊コロコロでストーリー オブ デュエルマスターズ コード・ベスティ始まるよ！よろしくね～！ pic.twitter.com/cQcKaqd6ty— 伊原しげかつ☆ウルトラマンブレーザー連載中☆ (@ihashige) February 10, 2024
Yō Kanebayashi launched the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, as part of the Duel Masters LOST project, on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1.
The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win: Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on January 15.
Ihara drew the eight-volume Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Adventure! manga, based on the Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl television series. The manga serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 2006 until 2009. Viz Media published the manga in English.
Source: Shigekatsu Ihara's X/Twitter account