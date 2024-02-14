Suikoden Game Creator Yoshitaka Murayama Dies

Murayama was working on Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Image via Eiyuden Chronicle game's Twitter account

Rabbit & Bear Studios announced on its website on Wednesday that scenario writer and the studio headdied on February 6 due to complications with an ongoing illness. The announcement did not reveal Murayama's illness.

Murayama was working on the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes game, a spiritual successor to his Suikoden games, as scenario writer and game designer. Rabbit & Bear Studios' announcement stated that Murayama's work as scenario writer for the game was finished, but his co-workers and friends are saddened to know that Murayama will not see the fans' reaction to the game.

The studio stated that it will maintain Murayama's legacy and vision with the game, and added that it has more information in the future with the studio's organizational changes, and also some changes to some of the Kickstarter rewards.

The studio also relayed Murayama's family's appreciation for the prayers and support of his fans, but his family asks for privacy during this time, and further asks that no flowers, mail, or any other offerings be sent to them.

The Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ( Hyaku Eiyūden ) role-playing game will launch on April 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG. The game had been delayed from 2023 to the second quarter of 2024 in order to "ensure the best possible story" and "best game experience."

The Kickstarter campaign for the main game became the third-most funded game on the platform (behind Shenmue 3 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ) in August 2020. The campaign raised 481,621,841 yen (US$4,571,418).

The game is the first collaboration between Murayama ( Suikoden I , Suikoden II ) and Junko Kawano ( Suikoden I , Suikoden IV ) in 25 years. Murayama wriote the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer.

Konami released Murayama's Suikoden I game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by Suikoden II in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games. Konami announced in 2022 that it will release an HD remaster of the two games titled Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars in 2023, but the release has been delayed to an as-yet unspecified date.

Source: Rabbit & Bear Studios' website via Hachima Kiko