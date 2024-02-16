Shintarō Mugiwara's Tsuri Spirits Manga Ends

Manga based on Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits game launched in 2022

Monthly Coro Coro Comics

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(Fishing Spirits), the manga adaptation of'sgame, on Thursday.

Mugiwara published a special two-part manga for the game in the magazine in October and November 2022, and the manga started its serialization in December 2022.

Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2023, and the third and final volume will publish on April 26.

In the manga, protagonist Kai Ryūgū catches fish that are much bigger than humans.

The Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits game is the sequel to the Ace Angler game that Bandai Namco Entertainment released in 2019. The sequel game launched in Japan in October 2022, and then launched for Nintendo Switch as a digital download in the U.S. also in October 2022.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. describes the game:

ACE ANGLER: FISHING SPIRITS introduces players to Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park where they can explore and experience exciting games among five distinct attractions.

