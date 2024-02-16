Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6 Games Win D.I.C.E. Awards

Also: Super Mario Bros. Wonder wins Family Game of the Year

Image via AIAS' Twitter account © Nintendo

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced the winners of the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday, and'sgame won Adventure Game of the Year. Additionally,won Fighting Game of the Year, andwon Family Game of the Year.

The ceremony also inducted Nintendo composer and sound director Koji Kondo into the Hall of Fame.

Other Japanese games that received nominations included: Final Fantasy XVI (Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Role-Playing Game of the Year), Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon (Action Game of the Year), and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Fighting Game of the Year).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Street Fighter 6 was also nominated for Online Game of the Year.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was also nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, and Game of the Year.

IGN has a full list of winners. Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year.

The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts.

Last year, FromSoftware 's Elden Ring game won Game of the Year, Role-Playing Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at the D.I.C.E. Awards. Ubisoft and Nintendo 's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game won Family Game of the Year, and Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker game won Online Game of the Year.

Source: D.I.C.E. Awards livestream