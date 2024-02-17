Anime Limited, Shout! Studios to Release A Place Further Than the Universe Anime on BD in N. America

Collector's Edition set ships on April 22

Anime Limited and Shout! Studios announced on Friday that they will release the A Place Further Than the Universe ( Sora Yorimo Tōi Basho ) television anime on home video in North America in a Collector's Edition set on Blu-ray Disc on April 22. The companies will also release the anime on home video in the U.K.

Image courtesy of Shout! Studios © YORIMOI PARTNERS

The release will include a slipcase, a two-CD soundtrack, four art cards, a poster, and a 92-page booklet.

The release is available for pre-order.

Anime Limited had announced in November 2022 that Studio Nano was producing an English dub for the anime. The dub had its world premiere at Anime NYC in 2022. The company said at the time it planned to release a collector's edition Blu-ray Disc for the series.

The 13-episode anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Shout! Studios describes the anime:

Scenery that we have never seen. Sounds that we have never heard. Scent that we have never smelled. Food that we have never tasted. And the surge of emotion that we have never experienced. This is the expedition of recollecting the pieces torn apart and sensation left alone. When we reach that place, what will we think? Howling, 40 degree angle. Raging, 50 degree angle. Shouting, 60 degree angle. A wilderness beyond the heavy sea. The furthest south, far from civilization. At the top of the Earth. We will find lights through the girls' eyes to live tomorrow.

The project reunited the staff from No Game, No Life : Atsuko Ishizuka ( Goodbye, Don Glees! ) directed the series, and Jukki Hanada was in charge of series composition and writing the script. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Hunter × Hunter 2011, Trigun ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Kenji Nakamoto produced, and Madhouse animated the series. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music. saya performs an insert song titled "Uchū wo Miagete" (Look Up at the Universe), and she also performs the opening theme song "The Girls Are Alright!" Voice actresses Inori Minase , Kana Hanazawa , Yuka Iguchi , and Saori Hayami perform the ending theme song "Koko kara, Koko kara" (From Here, From Here) as their characters.

Source: Press release