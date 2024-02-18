Science Saru, MBS Reveal Staff, Titles of Episodes 2, 3 of Collaboration Shorts

Episodes air on March 8, 15

Anime studio Science SARU announced on Friday the titles and staff for episodes 2 and 3 of it and television channel MBS ' collaboration shorts. The second episode is titled "MOON Episode 1 Sandwich" and the third episode is titled "MOON Episode 2 Camping." The episodes will follow the carefree life of the aliens on the moon and the spacesuit-wearing dog Eiken.

Image via Science Saru's Twitter

Eri Kinoshita serves as commercial director for the first time.

Kinoshita is in charge of character design, storyboarding, and animation for the second episode, while Mari Motohashi storyboards the third episode. Nick McKergow produces and animates the third episode. Louie Zong composes the music for the episodes.

The episodes air on March 8 and 15.

The first collaboration short titled "Ookuninushi to Sukunabikona" will air on March 1 in the "Super Animeism Oshiri" programming block at around 1:50 a.m. JST (effectively, March 2). Akitoshi Yokoyama is directing the first short. The anime project airs on Fridays.

The four shorts feature four different main creators: Yokoyama ( Cutie Honey Universe , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ), Kinoshita (animation director for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Flash animator for Ride Your Wave ), Eunyoung Choi (director for Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri," producer for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ), and Asami Murakoshi (animation director on The Heike Story , key animator for Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web