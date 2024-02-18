News
Survive Said the Prophet Announces U.S. Tour Dates in April
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Band performs in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, San Diego from April 2-9
Rock ensemble Survive Said the Prophet announced the tour dates for its “MAKE / BREAK YOURSELF The West Coast Tour” on Friday. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. The tour marks the first American tour for the band.
The band will perform on the following dates:
- April 2, 2024 – NEUMO's, Seattle WA
- April 3, 2024 – Hawthorne Theatre, Portland OR
- April 5, 2024 – Cornerstone, Berkeley CA
- April 8, 2024 – The Echoplex, Los Angeles CA
- April 9, 2024 – Brick by Brick, San Diego, CA
Survive Said the Prophet has performed the theme songs for the Banana Fish, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Tokyo 24th Ward, and Vinland Saga anime.
The band performed at the "Crunchyroll Night of Live Music" concert at Anime NYC on November 18.
Source: Press release