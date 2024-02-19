Boruto's Ukyō Kodachi Launches Chinese Cooking Manga on March 19

Manga's story begins with fateful encounter between Chinese cuisine chef, celebrity food consultant

The April issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Monday that Ukyō Kodachi will launch a new manga titled Ato 365 Hi no Dinner (Dinner for the Next 365 Days) in the magazine's next issue on March 19. Kodachi is credited with the original work, while Tsunaki Suda is credited for story composition. Sonshō Hangetsuban ( Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō ) is drawing the manga. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's cover.

Image via Champion Red website © Akita Shoten

The manga's story begins with an encounter between two girls. Tobira is the pride of a downtown Chinese restaurant. Tsukasa is a consultant and a celebrity food consultant. Their encounter will shake the foundations of 4,000 years of Chinese cuisine.

Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched the Boruto sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto took over writing duties for the manga from Kodachi in November 2020.

Kodachi was also the head writer for such anime as Chaos Dragon , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor , and Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot .