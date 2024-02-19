×
EXCLUSIVE: Titan Manga to Release Ameko Kaeruda, Yorifuji's The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch Manga in November

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launches digitally, in bookstores, comic shops on November 19; available now for pre-order

Image courtesy of Titan Manga
Titan Manga announced on Thursday that it will release the first compiled book volume of Ameko Kaeruda and Yorifuji's The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch (Kōcha no Majo no Yūganaru Kyūtei Seikatsu) manga digitally, and at bookstores and comic shops on November 19. The manga is available now for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet in the U.K.

Titan Manga describes the manga's first volume:

Come and read a manga that's as cosy and comforting as a nice warm cup of tea!

At the royal court, the weakest mage is the tea witch, who uses their powers to make tea for the noble lords and ladies… but Remy has some incredible powers that will result in all kinds of courtly intrigue!

The first volume in a heart-warming and cosy ongoing series The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch, tells the tale of Remy, a lowly tea witch, using her magic to brew the finest cuppa for the noble lords and ladies. All she really wants is a quiet life creating gorgeous displays for shop windows… but she's slowly drawn into a world of intrigue as her incredible powers of transformation make her the gossip of the court… and the object of affection for a naïve princess!

Kaeruda published the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2020. Yorifuji launched the manga adaptation on Coamix's Web Comic Zenon in May 2022. Coamix published the manga's first volume in January 2023, and the third volume on December 7.

Source: Email correspondence

