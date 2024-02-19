EXCLUSIVE: Titan Manga to Release Ameko Kaeruda, Yorifuji's The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch Manga in November

Titan Manga describes the manga's first volume:

The first volume in a heart-warming and cosy ongoing series The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch, tells the tale of Remy, a lowly tea witch, using her magic to brew the finest cuppa for the noble lords and ladies. All she really wants is a quiet life creating gorgeous displays for shop windows… but she's slowly drawn into a world of intrigue as her incredible powers of transformation make her the gossip of the court… and the object of affection for a naïve princess!