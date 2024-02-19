'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Staff, Opening Song, April 7 Debut

Shochiku Anime debuted the second promotional video and a new visual featuring Fighter D for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga on Tuesday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on April 7, and that new episodes will air every Sunday. The video also revealed more staff members and the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview) performed by Tatsuya Kitani .

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT), after a Tokyo preview screening of the first two episodes with the cast and staff on March 3. The anime will be available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.

The announced cast members include:

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.