'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Staff, Opening Song, April 7 Debut
posted on by Anita Tai
Shochiku Anime debuted the second promotional video and a new visual featuring Fighter D for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga on Tuesday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on April 7, and that new episodes will air every Sunday. The video also revealed more staff members and the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview) performed by Tatsuya Kitani.
The newly announced staff members include:
- Character Designer: Kahoko Koseki
- Animation Supervisor: Kenji Hayama
- Music: Yoshihiro Ike
- Color Key Artist: Naoto Kondō
- Art Director: Taketo Gonpei (Goofy)
- 3D CG Director: Kōsetsu Chiba (A-worth), Shinsaku Takeuchi (Sublimation)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Jun Kubota
The anime will premiere on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT), after a Tokyo preview screening of the first two episodes with the cast and staff on March 3. The anime will be available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.The announced cast members include:
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
- Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
- Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
- Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
- Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper
- Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
- M.A.O as Pink Keeper
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
- Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
- Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
- Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
- Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
- Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
- Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo
- Ryota Ohsaka as Yamato Kurusu
- Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippō
- kihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma
- Hina Yomiya as Fighter XX
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:
When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!
...or are they?
In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!
Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.
