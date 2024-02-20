Kazumasa Habu Announces Departure From Digimon Games as Producer

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazumasa Habu announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday in a series of tweets that he is no longer producing the Digmon franchise's video games. The producer revealed that he had been transitioning from the role of producer since April of last year. He assured fans that the games were in good hands.

Habu has been involved with the Digimon games since 2010 and served as Chief Producer on Digimon Survive , which came out in July 2022. The producer has spoken with ANN before on the development of the games.

Habu revealed in a December 2017 interview that a new Digimon Story game was in the works for PS4. The latest game in the series, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory , shipped in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in January 2018. The game is available for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but was developed for PS Vita using the previous Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game as a base.

Digimon World: Next Order launched on Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam ) in North America and Europe on February 22.



Source: Kazumasa Habu's Twitter account (link 1) via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.