Say You to Yo Asobi Voice-Actor Variety Show's Mascot Gets Anime Shorts

8-episode anime features character created by program's voice-acting hosts

The official website of Say You to Yo Asobi (A Night Out With Voice Actors), ABEMA 's weeknight talk variety program hosted by voice actors, announced on Monday that the program's official mascot will get a series of anime shorts titled Say You to Yo Asobi ANIMATION: Ikuda Momo! Sobii . The anime will premiere within the Say You to Yo Asobi program on March 11.

The eight-episode anime is set in the land of fairy tales, and depicts the daily life of Sobii and its friends. The anime will also feature characters created by the hosts of Say You to Yo Asobi, and the 15 hosts will also voice the characters.

Plott is producing the anime shorts.

The Say You to Yo Asobi 2023 hosts include:

Tomoko Kaneda and Shugo Nakamura host the Say You to Yo Asobi Connect program before the main program, Showtaro Morikubo hosts the Say You to Yo Asobi Walkers program after, and Kaito Ishikawa hosts the Say You to Yo Asobi WEEKEND program.