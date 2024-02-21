Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc 1st Episode Screening's Total Earnings Reach 1.4 Billion Yen

Screening sold 1.03 million tickets, ranked #3 in Japanese box office in its 3rd week

Image via Demon Slayer series' Twitter account ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime and the final episode of, has sold a total of 1.03 million tickets for approximately 1.4 billion yen (about US$9.32 million). The screening ranked at #3 in its third week in the Japanese box office.

The screening opened in Tokyo on February 2 as part of a World Tour, and debuted at #1 with 443,700 tickets sold for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million), in its first three days.

The World Tour preview screenings debut in:

Tokyo on February 2-3

New York on February 10

Seoul on February 11

Berlin on February 13

Mexico City and Singapore on February 17

Jakarta on February 18

São Paulo, Brazil on February 19

Paris and Taipei on February 24

London and Hong Kong on February 25

Following the World Tour, the theatrical screening will premiere in North American theaters on Friday. The anime will also screen in IMAX and premium large formats.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere in spring.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin