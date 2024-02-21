GKIDS Brings The End of Evangelion Film to U.S. Theaters in March

Film screens with English subtitles on March 17, 20

GKIDS revealed on Wednesday that it will screen The End of Evangelion film in U.S. theaters on March 17 and 20. The film will be screened with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Image courtesy of GKIDS

GKIDS describes the story:

This final movie version was created as an alternative ending to the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION TV series, remaking the final two episodes from the series. SEELE plans an attack on NERV after failing to create a man-made Third Impact. After reaffirming both her own and her mother's existence in a state of despair, Asuka returns and begins the counterattack. However, new enemies descend from the heavens. Meanwhile, Shinji witnesses the horrifying wreckage of Asuka's EVA-02 while piloting EVA-01. Mass production models surround EVA-01 and perform a solemn ceremony. What does it mean to complete a human heart?

The End of Evangelion was first released in 1997 as an alternate ending to the television anime. GKIDS licensed the North American theatrical, home video, and EST rights for the film in 2020 and released it on Blu-ray Disc and digital download-to-own later that year.

The company screened the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. in November 2022. The film then screened in U.S. theaters that December. GKIDS released the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film on Blu-ray Disc and Collector's Edition 4K UHD on October 17