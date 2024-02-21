Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II Season Casts Saya Aizawa, Yūki Takada

Norn, Aisha, reappear as older versions of themselves in second half of season

The official website for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, revealed on Monday that Saya Aizawa and Yūki Takada have joined the cast as Rudeus' younger sisters.

Aizawa plays an older Norn Greyrat.

Takada plays and older Aisha Greyrat.

The season will return on April 7 at 24:00 (effectively, April 8 at midnight or April 7 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels. It will air on the Sun TV channel.

The season will air for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2 before airing on other networks, and the second half will air from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

Hiroki Hirano ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation assistant director) replaced Manabu Okamoto as the director at Studio Bind for the first cours , and Ryōsuke Shibuya is the director for the second cours . Toshiya Ono (86, Gatchaman Crowds , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland ) also replaced Okamoto as the series script supervisor for the second season. Sanae Shimada ( Photo Kano , UTOPA ) and Yoshiko Saitō (chief animation director for season 1) are the new character designers.

returns as the sole art director listed, andreturns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography, editor, sound director, sound effects artist, and musical composeris producing.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

