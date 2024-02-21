Tekken 8 Game Adds Tekken Shop, Story Mode for DLC Characters, Tekken World Tour

Roadmap revealed for February to May

Bandai Namco announced during the Post-Release Roadmap livestream on Tuesday that the Tekken 8 game will add a Tekken shop with free and paid additional content in the late-February to early-March 2024 update, with DLC character Eddy arriving in spring. DLC characters will also have their stories expanded in a story mode. The game will add the Tekken World Tour in the third update in April.

Image via Bandai Namco Esports' YouTube channel © Bandai Namco Entertainment

The shop will receive one to two updates per month, with the UNIQLO UT x Tekken pack being the first free content for players.

Producer Katsuhiro Harada explained on Twitter that the story mode will be added for the additional characters sometime in the summer, showing how the characters were involved with the game's main story. The stories will be explored in free expansions for the main story rather than individual character episodes.

Image via Bandai Namco Esports' YouTube channel © Bandai Namco Entertainment

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan are all playable characters.

The game will also have DLC playable characters, beginning with Eddy.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Esports' YouTube channel via Siliconera





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.