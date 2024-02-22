1st Haikyu!! Final Film Opens at #1, Gundam SEED FREEDOM Drops to #2

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training preview screenings drop to #3

Haikyu!! Final

(Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days of screening.

The film now has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film's 1,065,983,130 yen opening weekend earnings.

The film premiered in Japan on Friday and will also screen in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM

Theanime film fell from #1 from #2 in its fourth weekend. The film has sold 160,104 tickets for 318,026,540 yen (about US$2.12 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold 1,869,442 tickets for a cumulative total of 3,126,307,990 yen (about US$20.84 million).

The film is screening in 353 cinemas in Japan, and added 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings starting on February 9.

The film opened at #1 in the Japanese box office, selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

, the theatrical screenings of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime , dropped from #2 to #3 in their third weekend. The screenings sold 100,000 tickets for 144,611,460 yen (about US$961,600) from Friday to Sunday, and have sold a total of 1.03 million tickets for a cumulative total of about 1,473,935,467 yen (about US$9.80 million).

The screenings opened at #1 in the Japanese box office in their debut weekend in Tokyo on February 2, as part of a World Tour. The screenings sold 443,700 tickets for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million) in their first three days.

Following the World Tour, the theatrical screenings will open in North American theaters on February 23. The anime will also screen in IMAX and premium large formats.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere on television this spring.

The live-action film of'smanga dropped from #3 to #4 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 86,000 tickets for 138,011,030 yen (about US$917,800) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.56 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,300,188,190 yen (about US$15.29 million).

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.



Theanime film dropped from #6 to #7 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 61,884,620 yen (about US$411,500) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a cumulative total of 4.44 million tickets and earned 6,001,382,820 yen (about US$39.91 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets for 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjō Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.



The live-action film of Yama Wayama 's Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga is still off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, but it still earned 39,978,400 yen (about US$265,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 579,658,310 yen (about US$3.85 million).

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its 16th weekend but still earned 33,737,470 yen (about US$224,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 5,911,041,650 yen (about US$39.30 million).

Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , the first film in the two-part sequel anime film project based on Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga, stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its fourth weekend. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend.

Hypnosis Mic : Division Rap Battle Rule the Stage -Battle of Pride 2023- Cinema Edit , theatrical screening of the Hypnosis Mic : Division Rap Battle Rule the Stage -Battle of Pride 2023- stage play in the Hypnosis Mic franchise that ran in Japan in September 2023, rose from #6 to #2 in its third week in the mini-theater rankings.

