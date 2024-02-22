Godzilla Minus One Team Highlights Oscar-Nominated Visual Effects in Video

The staff of the Godzilla Minus One live-action film released a trailer on Thursday highlighting the film's Oscar nominated visual effects ahead of the 96th Academy Awards. The video details the production process by the visual effects team of 35 members at the animation production studio Shirogumi .

Takashi Yamazaki , Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima are nominated for Best Visual Effects. The awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10.

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla Minus One

Takashi Yamazaki

Godzilla

's new film in's, opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016.

The film earned an estimated US$55,009,463 in the United States and US$47,486,867 internationally, as of January 28. The film has now become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) named the film's producers producers Hisashi Usui , the late Shuji Abe , Kenji Yamada , Kazuaki Kishida, Gō Abe , and Keiichirō Moriya winners of the general award at the 43rd annual Fujimoto Awards.