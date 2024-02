Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Main Cast

star in anime premiering this year.

The official webstie for the television anime of Marcey Naito 's Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ( Amagami-san Chi no Enmusubi ) manga revealed the anime's main cast in a teaser promotional video on Thursday.

The anime will star (in the order they are introduced in the above video):

Sumire Uesaka as Yae Amagami

as Yae Amagami Kaede Hondo as Yuna Amagami

as Yuna Amagami Shion Wakayama as Asahi Amagami

Additionally, Ryōta Suzuki will play Uryu Kamihate.

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's Twitter account ©内藤マーシー・講談社/「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

The anime will premiere this year.

Yujiro Abe ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe ( Orphen , Hetalia The Beautiful World ). Yasuko Aoki ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Phantom of the Idol ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya , Little Busters! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.