YOASOBI Musical Duo Holds Concerts in L.A. on April 18, San Francisco on April 21

Image via YOASOBI website © Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. All rights Reserved

announced on Wednesday that it will host music duoas musical guests for itsAnime Awards on March 2. The duo will also have concerts at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on April 18, and The Warfield in San Francisco on April 21.

The duo will also perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19.

YOASOBI is a musical duo comprised of composer Ayase and singer-songwriter ikura ( Lilas Ikuta ). Ayase , who had begun composing using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid software in 2018, collaborated with ikura in 2019, formed the duo, and they released their first single "Yoru ni Kakeru" in December 2019. The single became a viral hit inside and outside Japan, and was a breakout success for the duo. YOASOBI performed both the opening and ending theme songs for the second season of the BEASTARS anime, and also performed the opening theme song "Shukufuku" for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime.

The duo's next breakout hit was the song "Idol" for the Oshi no Ko anime last year. The song has broken multiple records in Japan and abroad. The duo performed the opening theme song "Yūsha" for the currently airing Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)