Crunchyroll is streaming the Marginal Prince anime in Japanese dub with subtitles in English, German, Spanish (Latin America and Spain), and French. This is the first official English release for the anime, including its extra 14th episode.

The anime's 13 episodes aired in Japan from October to December 2006. The extra 14th episode aired in Japan in July 2007.

The anime's story centers on Yuta, who leaves his sister to study abroad at St. Alfonso Academy, located at a small island far from Japan. The academy is known as a special school for children of celebrities, and Yuta is perplexed by the grand and luxurious buildings and dormitories of the school. One day, a certain incident happened at the school's dormitory.

The anime's Japanese cast are:

Mayuto Morimoto is credited for the original work, and Tomohisa Kai for the original character draft. Takayuki Inagaki directed the anime. Studio T&B , Tokyo Kids and GONZO were in charge of animation production, and Toshiko Sasaki designed the characters for the anime.

NTT Docomo released the original mobile game in Japan in August 2005.

The second season of the television anime based on's mascot characterwill be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.did not announce a debut date for the anime.

The second season premiered in Japan in April 2023, and ended in July 2023. The main cast and main staff returned for the second season at the studio Ascension . Karin Takahashi , Aya Uchida , and Yui Ogura again performed the opening theme "Switch!," and Maria Imamura again performed the ending theme "Happy."

The first season premiered in October 2021, and ended in December 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Outlaw Star , World Trigger , Deltora Quest ) directed and wrote the anime at Ascension ( Dino Girl Gauko ). Karin Takahashi voiced the titular protagonist Gunma-chan. Aya Uchida and Yui Ogura voiced Gunma-chan's friends Aoma and Mimi.

The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Joseph Luster) via @WTK