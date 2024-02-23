From the Red Fog Manga's Mosae Nohara Launches New Manga

Nohara's Abel to Makai no Ō fantasy-adventure manga to launch on March 18

The March issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed on Saturday that Mosae Nohara will launch a new manga titled Abel to Makai no Ō (Abel and the Demon World King) in the magazine's next issue on March 18. Nohara also announced the new manga on their Twitter account.

The grand fantasy adventure manga centers on Abel, the second prince of a kingdom. He is kind-hearted and well-loved by the people, but his older brother, the kingdom's first prince Strain, does not like him and treats him harshly. One day, a demon appears in front of Abel and tells him that he can make all of Abel's wishes come true, if he forges a contract with him. Abel declines the offer, but he is forced to get involved with the demon after a major incident.

Nohara launched the manga adaptation of the new BEM anime on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app in July 2019. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020.

Yen Press is releasing Nohara's From the Red Fog manga in English. The manga ended in July 2022.