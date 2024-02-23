×
FuRyu Unveils Reynatis Game With Kingdom Hearts' Kazushige Nojima, Yoko Shimomura

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game ships for PS4, PS5, Switch on July 25

Game publisher and developer FuRyu revealed a new action RPG titled Reynatis during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch on July 25.

Takumi Isobe (Trinity Trigger) is the game's planner, producer, and director. Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy VII, VIII, X; Kingdom Hearts series) is penning the scenario for the game. Yoko Shimomura (Street Fighter II, Final Fantasy XV, Kingdom Hearts series) is composing the music. Yasutaka Kaburagi is drawing the game's character designs, while Yūsuke Naora is drawing the visuals. StudioGOONEYS is producing the game's cutscenes.

The game is set in modern day Shibuya in Tokyo, in a world where magic exists. The game centers on two protagonists. Marin Kirizumi is a mage who has obtained a power that cannot be bound, and struggles for freedom. Sari Nishijima aims to regulate mages to make a world with order. The story begins with their fateful encounter.

Sources: Reynatis' official website, Nintendo's YouTube channel

