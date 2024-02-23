Live-Action One Piece Series Nominated for Writer's Guild Award

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Entertainment news magazine Variety reported on Wednesday that The Writers Guild of America announced its nominations for this year's honors in screenwriting, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2023. It has nominated the “Romance Dawn” episode of's live-action adaptation of's. Writers) andare nominated in the category of "Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials."

The award ceremony will take place on April 14.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix on August 31. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. It will have a second season.

The series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.

The series was nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards, but did not win.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.