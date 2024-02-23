Voice Actress Reina Kondo Goes on Hiatus Due to Health

Kondo cancels events to prioritize treatment

Image via Hirata Office

Voice actressand her agency Hirata Office announced onon Friday that she is going on hiatus because she has not been feeling well. After consulting with her doctor, she has decided to prioritize treatment. She is taking a break and will then continue to work with restrictions.

Kondo will not appear at the " Seiyū Grand Prix presents Haru no Fairy Tale Tea Party" event scheduled for March 10. She has also cancelled her "Reirei no Kinkyо̄ Hо̄soku" stream that was scheduled for March 14 on her channel.

Kondo's roles include Hiori Kazano in The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , Hana Ichinose in Slow Start , Suzuka Nagami in My Sister, My Writer , Umi Adachi in My Clueless First Friend , and Aru Rikuhachima in Blue Archive The Animation . She has also performed various theme songs and made her debut as a solo singer in April 2021.

