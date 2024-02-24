News
Leiji Matsumoto, Yuki Hijiri Honored With Contribution Award at Japan Nihon SF Taishō
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Matsumoto's notable works include Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Galaxy Express 999, and Queen Emeraldas — all of which inspired multiple anime or live-action adaptations — and he contributed designs and created the tie-in manga for Space Battleship Yamato. He also supervised animated music videos for French electronic pop group Daft Punk's Discovery album, and the videos were strung together into the INTERSTELLA 5555 film. His designs and works have influenced multiple generations of artists around the world.
Hijiri is known for the Chōjin Locke (Locke the Superman) manga series. Hijiri was also the character and mechanical designer for series such as Voltes V, Fighting General Daimos, and Future Robot Daltanious.
The SFWJ honored Hideo Azuma and Taku Mayumura with the same award in 2020.
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of Japan's Nihon SF Taishō Awards are the rough Japanese equivalent of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Awards. This year's grand prize award went to Satoshi Hase's Protocol of Humanity novel.
Sources: SFWJ, Comic Natalie