Clips Streamed for Gods' Games We Play Anime, True Beauty Animated Adaptation

The IGN Fan Fest 2024 revealed on Saturday the first official clips for the television anime of Kei Sazane 's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( Gods' Games We Play ) light novel series, and for the animated adaptation of Yaongyi 's True Beauty webtoon manhwa . The event also announced that God's Game We Play will exclusively stream on Crunchyroll .

Gods' Games We Play clip with English subtitles

©2024 細音啓,智瀬といろ/KADOKAWA/神飢え製作委員会

Gods' Games We Play

Crunchyroll

Theanime will premiere in Japan in April.will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

The anime stars:

Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II , Overlord III ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS ( Call of the Night , Hanebado! ). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon . AliA will perform the anime's opening theme song "NewGame," and Hina Tachibana , the voice of Pearl Diamond in the series, will perform the ending theme song "I'm GAME!"

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' seventh volume shipped in July 2023.

A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on April 23.

True Beauty clip (Korean dub with English subtitles)

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Yaongyi

True Beauty

manhwa

dub

The animated work based on'swebtoonwill debut in 2024. (The series was announced as an anime, but the clip above features a Korean, and the work's animation studio and staff have not yet been revealed.)

Crunchyroll will stream the adaptation in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Jugyeong, who transformed herself with makeup, transfers to Saebom High School to leave her past of being bullied behind. The school is known for producing idols, actors, and influencers, thanks to its unique tradition of anonymous voting for the school's True Beauty goddess. The chosen student gets scouted by entertainment agencies. Jugyeong quickly becomes the center of attention, gaining the title of the next goddess candidate and mingling with Sujin, the former two-time goddess. However, Sujin's friendly facade hides a malicious intent. She aims to bring Jugyeong down using cunning tactics and traps. Determined not to be a victim again, Jugyeong confronts Sujin, vowing to become the next goddess. She engages in a fierce voting war while concealing her makeup-free face. However, things take unexpected turns when Suho Lee, the school's heartthrob, accidentally sees her bare face, and Jugyeong crosses paths with the enigmatic SeoJun Han, who is determined to unveil her true identity. As Jugyeong's life becomes more entangled with these two, a thrilling tale of beauty, intrigue, and self-discovery unfolds. Will Jugyeong conquer it all or succumb to the pressures of the beauty-obsessed world around her? Dive into the world of " True Beauty " and let the drama unfold!

Sources: IGN's website and YouTube channel (link 2), Crunchyroll (link 2) (Joseph Luster)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.