Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc 1st Episode Screening Earns US$5.5 Million on Opening Day in U.S.

Anime to make estimated US$10 million in U.S. in debut weekend

Image via Demon Slayer series' Twitter account ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

Deadline reported on Saturday that, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime and the final episode of, earned US$5.5 million on its opening day in the United States on Friday plus preview screenings on Thursday. It estimates that the film will make a total of US$10.8 million in the U.S. this weekend. Variety also estimates the film will earn more than US$10 million in its debut weekend, with an estimate it will rank at #2 for the weekend.

The Numbers estimates the film earned US$1.8 million in preview screenings on Thursday and US$5,525,000 combined on Thursday and Friday.

Similar theatrical screenings of the first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc television anime in the U.S. in March 2023 earned US$10.1 million in its opening weekend.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is also screening in IMAX and premium large formats.

The screening opened in Tokyo on February 2 as part of a World Tour, and debuted at #1 with 443,700 tickets sold for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million), in its first three days. It has sold a total of 1.03 million tickets for approximately 1.4 billion yen (about US$9.32 million) as of last Sunday.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere in spring.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Sources: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro), Variety (J. Kim Murphy), The Numbers