Konami Releases Ninja Five-O Game for PS4, PS5, Switch, Steam

Console port for 2003 Game Boy Advance title launches in 2024

Konami announced on Friday that it will release its Ninja Five-O game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2024. The company began streaming a reveal trailer for the console port of the game.

The game originally launched for the Game Boy Advance in North America and Europe in April 2003. The game was titled Ninja Cop in regions where Nintendo utilized the PAL format.

Konami describes the game:

Ninja Five-O entrenches players into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective and became the Ninja Five-O. Players utilize his wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique Ninjutsu moves from sword strikes to grapple hooks and protect the city of Zipang. Be prepared to brawl and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses.