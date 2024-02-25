Takako Shimura, Michi Ichiho Launch New Manga

Series debuts on April 25

The 69th issue of Shodensha 's OnBLUE boys-love magazine revealed on Saturday Takako Shimura and Michi Ichiho will be launching a new series together in the 70th issue of the magazine on April 25.

Ichiho launched the Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series with illustrations by Lala Takemiya in November 2014, and Shinshokan published the novels in Japan. Seven Seas is releasing the light novel series in English. The novel series inspired an anime that premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- in December 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Ichiho's "Maо̄ no Kikan" (Return of the Demon King) short story received a manga mini-series in 2021.

Shimura launched themanga (pictured at right) in'sonline magazine in July 2011, but the manga later moved to Ohta Web Comic. The manga's fourth compiled book volume released in August 2022. The manga will end in its next chapter.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and the Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.



Source: OnBLUE Magazine issue 69